Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.47 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,776 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.77% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASS shares. BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $619.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

