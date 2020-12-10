Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1,203.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,123 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 512,010 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 615,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

