Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.86% of The Bancorp worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $772.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.01.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

