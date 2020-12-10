Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 168.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

