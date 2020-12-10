Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

NYSE:JLL opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

