Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Lear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lear by 10.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.