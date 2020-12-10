Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.55% of Party City Holdco worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRTY opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 over the last 90 days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

