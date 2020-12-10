Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 79,515 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.77% of Agilysys worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Agilysys by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $930.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

