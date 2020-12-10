Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 96,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 128,549 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,925,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $45.35 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

