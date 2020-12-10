Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $3,229.00, but opened at $3,350.00. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) shares last traded at $3,352.72, with a volume of 746,712 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

AHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

The company has a market cap of £14.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,091.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,781.07.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

