Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Assurant by 31.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,826,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,926,000 after purchasing an additional 677,872 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,544,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,033,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $12,999,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.80 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

