Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,401 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Assured Guaranty worth $30,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 331,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

