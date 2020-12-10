Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,444,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.99% of Athenex worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,826,491 shares of company stock worth $20,101,976. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.