Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 419.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

