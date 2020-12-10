Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $100,880.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of BBSI opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

