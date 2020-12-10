BidaskClub Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to “Strong-Buy”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get Ichor alerts:

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $751.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.