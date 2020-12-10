Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BKH. BidaskClub cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,183.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKH opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

