BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.83% of Argan worth $44,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Argan by 1,791.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argan by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $1,098,300.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,759 in the last three months. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

NYSE:AGX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a PE ratio of -83.42 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

