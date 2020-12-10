Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Lessened by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 158,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of BE opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,206,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $146,386,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,703,902 shares of company stock valued at $155,917,163. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

