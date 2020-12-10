BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 3,722,013 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,802,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722,013 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.2% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $556,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

