Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.78. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 405,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.74.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

