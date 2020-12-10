Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,403 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Cactus worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cactus by 61.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the third quarter worth $195,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $244,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $866,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $389,378. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

