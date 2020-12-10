Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,869,374,000 after purchasing an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day moving average of $207.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

