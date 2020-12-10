Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.