CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) (LON:CATC) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) (LON:CATC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.44. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,022 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.40.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) Company Profile (LON:CATC)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CATC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.