Chilton Investment Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 325.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

