Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 20.34% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

