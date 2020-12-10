CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth $10,777,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $2,695,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $676,175. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

