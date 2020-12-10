De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Up to $155.00

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.00, but opened at $161.00. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 105,357 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £299.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.

Get De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 510,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.