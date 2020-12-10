El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

