ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ePlus were worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 21.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

