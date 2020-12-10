Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,524,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 267,967 shares of company stock valued at $18,383,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

