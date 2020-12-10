Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 17,238 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2,584.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of TechTarget worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,452,000 after purchasing an additional 664,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 310,162.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,096 shares in the company, valued at $788,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,050. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

