Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.76.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

