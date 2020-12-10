Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,345 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

