Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4,239.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,904,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

FOXF stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.