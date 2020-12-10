Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ennis worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ennis by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ennis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ennis by 168.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ennis by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ennis by 11.5% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

