Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $28,425,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

JHG stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

