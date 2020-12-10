Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,194 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

