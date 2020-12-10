Federated Hermes Inc. Has $655,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

