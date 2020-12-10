Federated Hermes Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

