Federated Hermes Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

