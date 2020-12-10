Federated Hermes Inc. Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 133.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 186.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

