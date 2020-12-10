Federated Hermes Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,017 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $655.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

