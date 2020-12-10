Federated Hermes Inc. Has $749,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 79.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

