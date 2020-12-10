Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,499 shares of company stock worth $772,313. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

