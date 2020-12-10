Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 38,362 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKBA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 330.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,717 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 19,309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 719,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 715,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $406.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.