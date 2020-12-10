Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,463 Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Ontrak at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTRK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

