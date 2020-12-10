Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 110,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,880.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 215,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $2,933,176.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ODT opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $624.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.62. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

