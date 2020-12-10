Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,006 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Premier Financial worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Premier Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

In related news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,990 in the last ninety days.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.